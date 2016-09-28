BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Loans in arrears in Brazil remained unchanged in August from the previous month, while disbursements of new credit were flat after two months of declines, an early sign that the worst credit cycle in at least two decades has bottomed out.

The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, stood at the equivalent of 5.7 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans for a second consecutive month, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday. The default ratio has climbed almost a full percentage point over the past year. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)