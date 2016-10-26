SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Oct 26 The share of loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil was unchanged at a record high in September, a signal that efforts by commercial banks to refinance looming debt maturities are yet to help ease the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.

The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 5.9 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans, unaltered from a revised figure in August, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday. Outstanding loans totaled 3.11 trillion real ($998 billion), down 0.2 percent from August, the report showed.

($1 = 3.1166 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres)