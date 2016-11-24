BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Nov 24 Loans in arrears for
90 days or more in Brazil remained at a record high for a third
straight month in October, a sign that steps by commercial banks
to refinance looming debt maturities are preventing the
country's worst credit crunch in two decades from worsening
further.
The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies,
came in at the equivalent of 5.9 percent of outstanding
non-earmarked loans, unaltered from September, the central bank
said on Thursday. Stable defaults came as lending fell 0.5
percent in October, to 3.095 trillion reais ($909 billion), the
report showed.
($1 = 3.4054 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)