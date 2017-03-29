BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 29 Loans in arrears for 90 days or more in Brazil fell in February to their lowest level in eight months, a sign that declining borrowing costs and steps by commercial banks to refinance looming debt maturities are gradually easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.
The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 5.6 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, down from 5.7 percent in January, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Lending fell 0.1 percent in February to 3.070 trillion reais ($982 billion), the report showed.
($1 = 3.1251 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.