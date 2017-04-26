BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazilian loan defaults rose in March for the first time in seven months, the central bank said on Wednesday, a sign of caution as borrowers in Latin America's largest economy still struggle with the impact of a three-year recession.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for delinquencies, rose to the equivalent of 5.7 percent of outstanding credit last month, from 5.6 percent in February, the central bank said in a report. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)