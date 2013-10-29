BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Oct 29 Brazilian bank
lending growth cooled in September as state-run banks began
putting the brakes on their rapid growth in loan disbursements,
central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system
rose 0.8 percent in September from August, down from 1.3 percent
in August from July, the central bank said in a report released
on Tuesday. September's lending expansion came well below this
year's 1.2 percent monthly average, the data showed.
Disbursements at state-run lenders rose 26.5 percent in the
12 months through September, down from 28.1 percent in the 12
months through August, the report added. Private-sector banks
increased their loan books by 5.8 percent in the 12 months
through September, up from 5.3 percent in August.
The numbers could at a first glance spell a brighter outlook
for private-sector lenders in coming quarters. Fierce
competition by state-run banks is expected to lessen, helping
lending margins in the banking system recoup some of the erosion
suffered since late 2011, analysts said.
"Credit expansion is likely to remain relatively stable at
the current level until the end of the year," Credit Suisse
Group analysts led by Nilson Teixeira wrote in a note.
A shift in President Dilma Rousseff's use of state-run banks
to stoke competition will likely mark a change of fortune for
private-sector banks, analysts including Grupo BTG Pactual's
Eduardo Rosman recently noted. Stiff competition resulted in a
secular downward trend for consumer, small- and mid-sized
corporate and working capital loan spreads, market share losses
at private-sector banks and lower profits across the board.
Over the past two years, state development bank BNDES, Banco
do Brasil SA and Caixa Econômica Federal were
incentivized by Rousseff and top government officials to cut
credit costs in Brazil - which remain among the world's highest
- and to foster competition with private banks. At the same
time, private banks pulled back after a surge in delinquencies
since early 2011 ate into profits.
DEFAULTS STABLE
The annual pace of growth in earmarked loans, or credit
aimed at encouraging investment for homebuilding purposes in
accordance with government policies, slowed to 26.3 percent in
the 12 months through September from 27.2 percent in August and
21 percent at the start of the year.
Non-earmarked loans, or the portion of freely allocated loans
in Brazil's banking system, rose 8.7 percent in the 12 months
through September, down from 8.8 percent in August and about 14
percent in December.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's
benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, remained unchanged
from the previous month at 5.1 percent, the report said.
In particular, defaults between 15 days and 90 days, a gauge
of the future behavior of delinquencies, rose slightly among
consumers though remained stable for companies.
Defaults remained stable despite an increase in the cost of
borrowing, the report showed. The average lending rate rose 0.2
percentage points to 19.5 percent in September, with rates on
loans to individuals up 0.3 points to 25.5 percent. Corporate
lending rates remained stable.
Spreads, or the difference between the rate at which banks
lend money and funding costs, remained unchanged from August at
11.3 percent.