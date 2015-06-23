(Adds impact on bank results in paragraphs 3-8)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, June 23 Loan delinquencies
at Brazilian banks rose in May to the highest level in almost
two years, the latest sign that companies and individuals are
struggling to stay current on their debt as Latin America's
largest economy sags.
The benchmark 90-day default ratio rose to the equivalent of
4.7 percent of outstanding loans in May, up from 4.6 percent in
April, a central bank report showed on Tuesday. The indicator,
which has risen for two straight months, was at the highest
level since September 2013.
The uptick in defaults accompanied a surge in borrowing
costs and banks' efforts to stem increasing loan-related losses,
a situation that some analysts said could help prop up
profitability. The data indicates that local lenders are
becoming increasingly prudent as Latin America's largest economy
heads this year for its steepest contraction since 1992.
"It's a rational response by the banking system to the
dramatic deterioration of the macroeconomic picture in the past
months," said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist with
Goldman Sachs Group Inc in New York.
Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 0.7
percent to 3.081 trillion reais ($994 billion) in May, the
report showed. Lending rose 10.1 percent in the past 12 months,
the slowest pace of expansion for credit since at least 2011,
yet above the central bank's 9 percent estimate for this year.
Loan-loss provisions at private-sector banks rose to their
highest level in at least 16 months in May as rising corporate
defaults led them to tighten loan disbursement standards, the
report said. State-controlled banks raised their own loan-loss
provision ratios too.
In addition, the average interest rate for non-earmarked
loans, the most widely followed gauge of credit in Brazil,
climbed to 42.5 percent in May, the highest since the central
bank began keeping records in 2011. Rising rates could help
boost interest income in coming quarters, bolstering bank
profits, said Philip Finch, a strategist with UBS Securities.
Borrowing costs in Brazil are the world's highest,
reflecting the ability of banks to pass on to borrowers onerous
litigation and repossession costs, high taxes and a surcharge
for a history of high defaults.
Banking shares rose, underscoring confidence that prudent
loan disbursement policies will cushion profits.
Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's
largest bank by market value, advanced 1.6 percent. State lender
Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest by assets,
jumped 2.1 percent.
($1 = 3.106 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrew Hay)