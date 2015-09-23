(New throughout, adds details on extent of recession, comments,
adds bylines)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Sept 23 Bank loans in Brazil
delinquent for at least 90 days remained at their highest in
almost two years in August, the central bank said on Wednesday,
with companies and consumers still pressured by rising borrowing
costs and the steepest recession in a quarter century.
The 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies,
came in at the equivalent of 4.8 percent of outstanding,
non-earmarked loans last month, according to a report. That
level is the highest for the indicator since December 2013,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Brazil is bracing for two straight years of recession for
the first time since the 1930s, and Brazilian interest rates are
among the world's highest. That has made it harder for
factories, farmers and individuals to repay loans, driving up
delinquencies, unpaid utility bills and bounced checks.
Stubborn delinquencies climbed for consumers in August as
unemployment rose in major urban areas. At the same time, banks
stepped up efforts to ramp up loan-loss provisions and pare back
disbursements. Private-sector lenders boosted loan-loss
provisions to their highest in more than two years.
"Our read-through is negative for domestic private-sector
banks, on the back of the increase in the provisions-to-loans
ratio, which may indicate higher provision expenses" for this
quarter, said Marcelo Telles, an analyst with Credit Suisse
Securities.
An index comprising six banking stocks listed in the São
Paulo Stock Exchange shed 1.8 percent on Wednesday, spurring a
1.5 percent decline in the benchmark Bovespa index.
The report showed that lending interest rates as well as
spreads rose in August, a sign private-sector banks are growing
more prudent. Last month, average borrowing costs climbed 1
percentage point to 45.3 percent while loan disbursements came
in at 257.1 billion reais ($63 billion), the smallest since
February.
The worsening in the default ratio stemmed from a jump in
overdue credit cards loans, which charge average annual rates of
around 400 percent, and other consumer lending products.
Total lending ended last month at 3.13 trillion reais.
Lending rose 9.6 percent in the past 12 months, the slowest pace
of expansion since at least 2011, yet above the central bank's 9
percent estimate for this year.
($1 = 4.0914 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Meredith Mazzilli and David
Gregorio)