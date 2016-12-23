BRASILIA Dec 23 Loans in arrears for 90 days or more in Brazil fell slightly from a record high in November while bank lending grew, the central bank said on Friday.

The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 5.8 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans, down from 5.9 percent in October. Lending grew 0.3 percent in November from October, to 3.104 trillion reais ($948.16 billion), the report showed.

($1 = 3.2737 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)