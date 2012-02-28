* Lending growth down in Jan, first drop since Feb 2009
* Defaults slightly up, driven by consumers
* Confirms view that credit market losing steam
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alonso Soto
SÃO PAULO/BRASILIA, Feb 28 Bank lending in
Brazil contracted in January for the first time in almost three
years while more consumers and companies fell behind on loan
installments, in another sign of the abrupt slowdown afflicting
Latin America's largest economy.
Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system
fell 0.2 percent in January from December, the first
month-on-month drop since the 0.02 percent decline recorded in
February 2009, the central bank said on Tuesday. Loan defaults
rose for the first time in two months in January, the bank said.
The stock of outstanding loans made by state-controlled,
private sector and foreign commercial banks totaled 2.026
trillion reais ($1.191 trillion) last month, the bank said. Loan
disbursements grew 18.4 percent in January from a year earlier,
slowing from growth of 18.9 percent in December.
Lending will likely expand 15 percent in 2012 and companies
and individuals will gradually get current on their debts later
in the year, said Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of
economic research. Aspects typical of January, usually a weak
month in credit markets, also weighed on industry performance.
"Seasonal factors make January an abnormal month for loan
data," wrote Carlos Macedo, a senior banking industry analyst
with Goldman Sachs Group in São Paulo. "Quality weakens, spreads
increase and growth slows, as happened this time."
Yet credit growth is losing steam as consumers and companies
shift into deleveraging mode and the economy, which not so long
ago appeared to be overheating, has cooled dramatically.
The numbers also underscore the uneven nature of Brazil's
slowdown. Weak manufacturing and retail numbers contrast with a
strong job market and stubbornly high inflation. Economists
expect demand for credit to gain momentum in the second half of
2012 thanks to measures such as cuts in interest rates and
taxes.
"Credit will tend to show a more moderate behavior this
year," Maciel told reporters, adding that lending probably
resumed growth this month. "Likewise, loan delinquencies should
reverse their trend and begin accommodating."
To prevent a sharper slowdown in credit, President Dilma
Rousseff's administration has moved to cut taxes and interest
rates to bolster consumption after the economy flat-lined in the
third quarter. The government aims for at least 4 percent growth
in 2012. Last year the economy likely grew about 2.7 percent.
DEFAULTS TICK HIGHER
Some analysts, such as Credit Suisse Group's Marcelo Telles,
say that Brazil's economic slowdown may put the brakes on
consumer lending and keep delinquencies high. In addition, lower
interest rates and an unfavorable repricing of maturing loans
should push the industry's profits lower.
Shares of the largest listed banks in the country fell more
than 20 percent last year, reflecting the impact of government
measures to curb lending and of Europe's financial crisis.
Private lenders drove credit origination down, after cutting
disbursements by 0.4 percent in January from December, the
central bank said. In contrast, state-controlled commercial
lenders lent 0.1 percent more in loans in the period.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more - Brazil's most widely
followed gauge of defaults - edged up slightly to the equivalent
of 5.6 percent of outstanding loans in January, compared with
5.5 percent in December.
The default ratio for consumer loans rose to 7.6 percent in
January, the highest since at least December 2009, while the
ratio for corporate borrowers fell for a second straight month
in January to the equivalent of 3.7 percent, the lowest since
May of last year.
Leading indicators for non-performing loans, such as the
default ratio for past-due loans between 15 days and 90 days,
also showed some deterioration. The so-called early-stage
default ratio for individuals increased to 6.4 percent, while
for companies it rose to 2.3 percent.
BANKS MORE CAUTIOUS
The spread, or the difference between the interest that
banks charge for loans and the interest they pay on deposits,
widened to 27.8 percentage points in January from 26.9 in
December. The spread also widened from 25.6 percentage points a
year earlier.
Lenders, which have reported mixed fourth-quarter results
over the past month, have warned that bad loans may continue to
hamper profits for at least another quarter. Such prospects are
making them more cautious when approving or disbursing loans.
Banks usually tend to charge a higher spread on credit and
accelerate loan renegotiations during times of economic
uncertainty. Maciel said the current scenario is concomitant
with actions by commercial lenders.
Daily credit origination, a gauge of future loan growth,
fell by 18.6 percent for corporate loans and about 1 percent for
consumer loans in January from the prior month.
Consumers had a harder time renegotiating loans in January
following the spending spree of the year-end holidays, the
central bank data showed. The sum of overdraft and credit cards
loans, which sometimes charge rates of up to 170 percent
annually, rose to 52.826 billion reais, the first increase in
three months.
The slowdown in credit data is linked to "some caution by
(banks) considering the high level of defaults" in consumer
credit, said Fernanda Consorte, an economist with Santander
Global Banking and Markets in São Paulo.
Shares of the country's biggest banks rose on Tuesday
bucking several days of declines. Brazil's largest private
sector lender Itaú Unibanco Holding led gains among
financial stocks, with a 2.72 percent jump.