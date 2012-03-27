* Lending grows 0.4 pct in February, led by state banks

* Defaults stable at 5.8 pct; January number revised up

* Gov't wants state banks to speed up disbursements

* Numbers highlight uneven nature of economic slowdown (Adds credit market trends in March in paragraphs 8-9)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tiago Pariz

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 27 Bank lending in Brazil rose in February, recovering from a slight dip the previous month, as state-controlled banks stepped up disbursements to help the government fight an abrupt slowdown in Latin America's largest economy.

Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system rose 0.4 percent in February from January, the central bank said on Tuesday. State banks originated loans at a much faster pace than their foreign and local private sector rivals in the month, despite still-high delinquencies among consumers and companies.

The stock of outstanding loans made by commercial banks in Brazil totaled 2.034 trillion reais ($1.123 trillion) last month, the bank said. Loan disbursements grew 17.3 percent in the 12 months through February, down from 18.4 percent in the same period ended in January.

To prevent a sharper slowdown in credit, President Dilma Rousseff has moved to cut taxes and interest rates to bolster consumption as economic growth slowed last year. Spreads, or the difference between the rate at which banks lend and raise funds from depositors, widened at a slower pace than in January in a sign state banks are charging less for some loans.

Sources told Reuters recently that Finance Ministry officials want state-controlled Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal to lower lending rates and disburse credit more rapidly to help combat the slowdown. The government aims for at least 4.0 percent economic growth in 2012. Last year the economy grew about 2.7 percent.

State banks, including state development bank BNDES and Banco do Brasil, the nation's biggest bank by assets, increased their loan book by 0.7 percent in February to 890.98 billion reais. In contrast, local private sector and foreign banks did so by 0.1 percent each.

Overdraft and credit card loans led growth in February, partially bucking a recent trend that signaled that households and companies were deleveraging.

State banks ramped up disbursements in February after demand for mortgage lending jumped, said Tulio Maciel, head of economic research at the central bank. Workers earning at least one monthly minimum wage, equivalent to $345, are also taking on more payroll-deductible loans at those banks, he added.

"STUBBORN DEFAULTS"

In February, banks charged an average lending rate of 38.1 percent, one of the highest among the world's biggest 20 economies. The spread climbed 0.9 percentage points to 28.4 percent.

But such trends - partly because banks are tightening terms for borrowers, are slowly changing direction because of government action. In the month through March 15, the average rate went down 0.3 points to 37.8 percent, and the spread remained stable.

"While on the positive side credit spreads increased as the central bank's benchmark rate declined, we expect them to decline over the coming months," said Marcelo Telles, an analyst with Credit Suisse Group. "February data points to a worse performance for private versus public sector banks, with a more negative bias for foreign banks."

The data signaled that, for another year, Brazilian banks will struggle with the impact of lower interest rates on revenue, weak credit growth as the economy loses steam and still-high loan defaults after companies and individuals got stretched out after a debt-taking frenzy in 2010.

Lending is seen expanding 15 percent this year, below last year's 18 percent pace, and companies and individuals will gradually get current on their debts later in the year, Maciel said. But analysts say that the flagging economy, a rising debt burden and wide spreads may undermine loan growth and asset quality goals at banks and hamper profits.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more were the equivalent of 5.8 percent of outstanding loans in February, unchanged from January. The January default ratio was revised from a prior 5.6 percent.

"Defaults have been too stubborn to fall, and their decline may only be seen in the medium term," Maciel noted.

Delinquencies at companies remained unchanged at 4.1 percent of the segment's loan book, the central bank said. Still, loans in arrears between 15 days and 90 days, an indicator used to predict future default trends, rose to 2.4 percent from 2.3 percent in January.

Short-term defaults rose for loans to individuals, although the average 90-day default rate remained unaltered at 7.6 percent - the highest in about two years.

Many analysts have warned that government efforts to incentivize auto credit disbursements could hamper efforts at banks to clean up non-performing loans. Auto loan defaults hit a record high 5.5 percent last month, the central bank said.

Banco do Brasil shares gained 0.2 percent. Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding, the nation's largest private sector bank, rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday. Shares of Banco Santander Brasil, the largest foreign lender in Brazil, shed 0.5 percent.

($1 = 1.81 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Tiago Pariz and Maria Carolina Marcello in Brasilia; Editing by James Dalgleish, W Simon and Andrew Hay)