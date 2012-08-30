* Growth in Brazil bank lending slows sharply in July
* Signals less favorable loan renegotiation dynamics
* Loan delinquencies climb, frustrating expectations
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Otoni
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Aug 30 Brazil's banks
abruptly slowed the pace of loan disbursements in July as
caution took center stage among private sector lenders seeking
to protect earnings from near record delinquencies and a drop in
borrowing costs.
Outstanding loans in the nation's banking
system rose 0.7 percent to 2.183 trillion reais ($1.06 trillion)
in July from June, the slowest pace of credit expansion on a
monthly basis since February, the central bank said in a report
on Thursday. In the 12 months ended in July, credit grew 17.7
percent, the slowest since April 2010.
Local private sector banks drastically restricted loan
origination in July as deleveraging in risky segments such as
auto financing took longer than expected. State-run lenders also
took a more prudent stance on disbursements, while foreign banks
saw defaults soar amid a modest increase in loans.
The data signals growing caution in the sector as Latin
America's largest economy faces a second year of below-trend
growth. Last month, Itaú Unibanco Holding and Banco
Bradesco, Brazil's top two private sector banks, cut
their lending growth estimates for this year, citing an economy
that is cooling not long after it had appeared to overheat.
The July number "reaffirms our view that sector fundamentals
continue to deteriorate," said Marcelo Telles, senior banking
analyst with Credit Suisse Group. In an environment of low
rates, stubborn defaults and flagging credit growth, it would be
natural that bank profits suffer, he suggested.
Non-government local lenders trimmed disbursements by 0.1
percent last month, compared with a 0.4 percent expansion in
June. State banks disbursed 1.5 percent more credit in July on a
sequential basis, below June's 2.6 percent. Foreign lenders grew
disbursements by 0.6 percent, the central bank said.
This new-found caution is pitting private banks against the
government, which has used state lenders Banco do Brasil
and Caixa Econômica Federal to bring down
the cost of credit to businesses and consumers, and boost access
to credit. Disbursements fell in the first two weeks of August,
in a prelude to flagging performance in credit this month, the
central bank added.
A widespread decline in net interest margins, or the average
rate that banks charge on loans, and interest income may be
looming for banks, Telles said. Finance Minister Guido Mantega
said on Thursday local banks charge the highest borrowing costs
in the world, which "are not at the level they should be."
Spreads, or the difference between the rate at which banks
lend and raise funds from depositors, fell to 23 percent in July
- the slowest reduction in five months. The average lending rate
declined to 30.7 percent from 31.1 percent.
"I'm confident that we will gradually reach spread levels
that are in line with international standards," President Dilma
Rousseff said at an event in Brasilia on Thursday.
PRUDENCE
Pressure from politicians on state banks to lower borrowing
costs will force private lenders to follow suit, ultimately
dragging on the industry's profits, Telles said.
Yet lenders are seeking to limit the spread declines of the
prior months. In the month through Aug. 17, the spread remained
stable, Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of economic
research, said in a news conference on Thursday.
"Credit disbursements are very volatile, especially in July
and August," Maciel noted.
The central bank expects loan growth of 15 percent this
year, an estimate that could be "slightly raised," Maciel said.
Loan delinquencies at Brazilian banks reached a record high
for the second month in three, a sign that an abrupt economic
slowdown is still offsetting the benefits of the nation's
strongest job market in decades and a series of aggressive cuts
in interest rates.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the most widely
followed gauge of defaults, rose to the equivalent of 5.9
percent of outstanding loans in July, compared with 5.8 percent
in June, the central bank said. The rise in the so-called
default ratio came as more consumers fell behind on their loan
installment payments.
Analysts are at odds in interpreting the behavior of overdue
credit, which is inconsistent with burgeoning job and household
income indicators.
"While the worst in asset quality deterioration may now be
behind, so far it has not shown any signs of significant
improvement, which may lead market participants to believe
current non-performing loan ratios are more likely to be flat
through the end of the year rather than marginally better,"
Telles said.
The increase in defaults took place even as households
stepped up efforts to refinance overdraft, auto and other
expensive types of loans. Renegotiations of such loans rose 0.1
percent in July, bucking two straight months of drops, while
borrowings of secured credit such as payroll loans went up for
the sixth month in a row.