By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO Nov 28 Brazilian bank lending growth
cooled in October as state-run banks continued to put the brakes
on loan disbursements and private sector banks tightened credit
standards, contributing to a slight drop in delinquency rates
and bigger lending spreads, central bank data showed on
Thursday.
Outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system
rose 0.5 percent in October from September, down from a 0.75
percent gain in September from August, the central bank said in
a report released on Thursday.
Disbursements at state-run lenders rose 23.9 percent in the
12 months through October, down from a 26.5 percent rise in the
12 months through September, the report added. Brazilian
private-sector banks increased their loan books by 6.0 percent
in the 12 months through October, up from a 5.8 percent gain in
September.
Over the past two years, state development bank BNDES, Banco
do Brasil SA and Caixa Econômica Federal were given
incentives by President Dilma Rousseff and top government
officials to cut credit costs. Recently, the banks have cut back
on those efforts in order to comply with Basel III regulatory
requirements.
The pullback from public banks could lead to a brighter
outlook for private-sector lenders in coming quarters as the
fierce competition between the two moderates.
October's data shows some evidence of that transition taking
place, as spreads, or the difference between the rate at which
banks lend money and funding costs, rose by 0.4 percentage point
from September to 11.6 percent, the highest since April.
DEFAULTS DROP
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry's
benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, fell from the previous
month to 5.0 percent, reaching the lowest level since June,
2011, the report said.
Defaults have been on a falling trend throughout the year
despite an increase in the cost of borrowing over the past six
months, the report showed. The average lending rate rose 0.4
percentage point to 19.8 percent in October, with rates on loans
to individuals up 0.6 point to 26.1 percent. Corporate lending
rates edged up just 0.1 point.
Defaults between 15 days and 90 days, a gauge of the future
behavior of delinquencies, remained stable for both consumers
and companies.
The annual pace of growth in earmarked loans, or credit
aimed at encouraging investment for home building in accordance
with government policies, slowed to 24.6 percent in the 12
months through October from 26.3 percent in September.
Non-earmarked loans, or the portion of freely allocated
loans in Brazil's banking system, rose 8 percent in the 12
months through October, down from an 8.7 percent gain in
September.