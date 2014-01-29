(Adds details, context)
BRASILIA Jan 29 Brazilian lending growth
accelerated in December as both state-run and private sector
banks expanded their loan books in the wake of a decline in
defaults, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Loan disbursements by Brazilian banks rose 2.4 percent in
December from the prior month and 14.6 percent in 2013,
according to the central bank report.
Outstanding loans totalled 2.72 trillion reais
($1.11 trillion) last month, the bank added.
State-run and private-sector lenders stepped up loans last
year as they eased lending standards for some segments following
a decline in delinquencies.
Disbursements at Brazilian private-sector banks rose about
1.4 percent in December from November and 6.6 percent in 2013
from the prior year.
State-run lenders saw their loan books rise 3.2 percent in
the month and 22.6 percent in the year, the report added, while
disbursements from foreign lenders operating in the country
expanded by 2.2 percent in the month and 9 percent in 2013.
The average lending rate fell by 0.3 percentage points to
19.7 percent in December. Rates on loans to individuals fell 0.5
percentage points to 25.6 percent, while corporate lending rates
fell 0.1 point.
ARREARS
Spreads, or the difference between lending rates and funding
costs, fell by 0.4 percentage points from November to 11.1
percent.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a gauge of credit
delinquencies were unchanged from November at 4.8 percent,
remaining at their lowest level since April, 2011, the report
said.
Defaults between 15 days and 90 days, a gauge of the future
behavior of delinquencies, rose 0.2 percentage points to 2.4
percent for companies and 0.1 percentage point to 6.3 percent
for individuals.
The annual pace of growth in earmarked loans, or credit
aimed at encouraging investment for home building in accordance
with government policies, sped to 24.5 percent in the 12 months
through December from 24.4 percent through November.
Non-earmarked loans, or freely allocated loans in Brazil's
banking system, rose 7.8 percent in the 12 months through
December, unchanged from the previous month.
($1 = 2.44 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Silvio Cascione; Writing by
Asher Levine; Editing by W Simon and Sophie Hares)