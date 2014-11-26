(Adds analyst comments, additional data throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 26 Loan defaults in Brazil's
banking system are set to further decline in coming months,
central bank data suggested, reflecting efforts by companies and
consumers to cut debt in the wake of a flagging economy and
rising borrowing costs.
Consumer and corporate loans in arrears for at least 90
days, a benchmark gauge for delinquencies, declined for the
first month in three in October, with short-term defaults by
companies hitting the lowest in a year, central bank data showed
on Wednesday.
According to the central bank's monthly credit and banking
report, the so-called 90-day default ratio slipped to 4.8
percent of outstanding loans, from 5 percent in September.
Defaults between 15 days and 90 days, a forward-looking gauge
for trends in delinquencies, fell for companies and stood at a
22-month-low for individuals.
The numbers suggested consumers and companies, chiefly
small- and mid-sized firms, are reining in debt as
private-sector lenders toughened credit terms and slowed
disbursements over the past year. According to JPMorgan
Securities, fewer Brazilian borrowers increased their debt or
restructured their obligations, a sign their financial situation
might be marginally improving.
The data underpinned "our expectations for the banking
sector ... that the private-sector banks will take a more
conservative approach to limit loan book expansion and improve
asset quality," said Flavio Yoshida, an analyst with Votorantim
Corretora.
Banks have scaled back disbursements after economic activity
lost steam in recent years, consumer debt hit record levels, and
quickening inflation hampered income. Brazil's economy shrank in
the second quarter, and only a mild recovery might taken place
in the third period.
"Deleveraging appears to be occurring, but we don't think it
has fully run its course," JPMorgan Securities analysts led by
Saúl Martínez wrote in a client note this week.
Outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.8 percent in the month,
the slowest pace of credit expansion in three months, according
to the data. On an annual basis, credit in Brazil rose 12.2
percent, near the slowest pace of expansion in more than a
decade.
Banks had 2.926 trillion reais ($1.2 trillion) in
outstanding loans at the end of October, according to the
central bank. About 53.4 percent was credit extended by
state-run banks, with 32 percent for domestic private-sector
lenders and 14.6 percent for foreign lenders.
($1 = 2.5114 Brazilian reais)
