(Adds details on early default ratios, loan-loss provisions,
background, comments)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA May 25 Bank loan defaults in
Brazil hit an all-time high in April as the harshest recession
in at least eight decades and rising borrowing costs are making
it much harder for consumer and corporate borrowers to stay
current on their debt.
Loans in arrears for at least 90 days, a benchmark for
defaults, rose to 5.7 percent of outstanding, non-earmarked
credit last month, the central bank said on Wednesday. This is
the highest default ratio since the central bank began tracking
it five years ago.
Commercial banks, particularly in the private sector, are
paring back lending. Outstanding credit in Brazil fell in April
for the fourth straight month, the longest streak of monthly
declines in disbursements in a decade, central bank and Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Defaults have been climbing for about 18 months, and the
trend could continue into early 2017, making the current
so-called credit cycle the longest in Brazil in two decades,
analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc have said.
The numbers provide a glimpse into loan-book quality as the
nation's lenders struggle with the effects of the recession,
rising unemployment and stubbornly high inflation. Early default
ratios, a gauge for loans in arrears between 15 days and 90
days, fell slightly for consumers and companies, a sign banks
are refinancing potentially problematic loans earlier than
usual.
Last month, loan-loss provisions as a share of capital rose
for the 12th straight month, indicating banks are setting aside
more money to cushion their balance sheets against defaults.
Private-sector banks kept provisions at their highest levels in
more than four years, while state lenders raised them in April
for the third month in four, the report showed.
The central bank estimates that a 30 percent rise in
renegotiated loans and a 50 percent jump in restructured credit
over the past year are helping offset what could be a much
higher climb in defaults. Yet, at that pace, bank profits could
sink by 17 percent this year, JPMorgan Securities recently said.
The default ratio has climbed more than a full percentage
point in the past year. As a result, banks raised the cost of
borrowing to an annual 52 percent on average in April, partly
mitigating risks associated with delinquencies, the report
showed.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)