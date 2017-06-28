LPC-Thom Europe launches €760m dividend recap after failed sale
LONDON, June 29 Jewellery retailer Thom Europe has launched €760m of leveraged loans to refinance existing bonds and pay a dividend to shareholders, it announced on Thursday.
BRASILIA, June 28 Brazil's central bank has cut the estimate for consolidated loan book growth this year to 1 percent from a previous 2 percent, highlighting the challenges facing lenders and borrowers in Latin America's No. 1 economy. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
