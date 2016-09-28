COLUMN-SAFT-ON-WEALTH: Be thankful for the return of volatility
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
BRASILIA, Sept 28 The Brazilian central bank is expecting commercial lenders to cut loan disbursements by about 2 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of a 1 percent expansion.
At a news conference in Brasilia on Wednesday, central bank economist Tulio Maciel said the decline was due to a slump in forecast lending from foreign banks and slower loan disbursements by state-controlled banks. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by W Simon)
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
* Cash dividend a 75% increase per share over $.20 paid in recent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: