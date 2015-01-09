BRASILIA Jan 9 Inflation in Brazil should
accelerate in January with upcoming annual increases in school
tuition and bus fares, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on
Friday.
Levy, who officially took over the post on Monday, said the
government will limit spending to help the central bank achieve
its goal of bringing inflation back to the 4.5 percent center of
the official target in late 2016.
He answered to questions posted in the government's "Portal
Brasil" Facebook page.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)