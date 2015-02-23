SAO PAULO Feb 23 Brazil's overall budget deficit of nearly 7 percent of its gross domestic product is not sustainable, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.

Speaking to investors in Sao Paulo, Levy said a decline in the country's public debt tends to favor private financing and that the government needs to find financing alternatives beyond state development bank BNDES.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)