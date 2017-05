BRASILIA May 19 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on Tuesday called on members of the government's congressional coalition to support legislation that reduces payroll tax breaks this year.

Speaking to lawmakers of the country's largest party, the PMDB, Levy said the reversal of the tax breaks will increase savings in order to meet a key fiscal target this year.

