WASHINGTON Aug 24 Brazilian Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy on Monday dismissed speculation that he plans to
quit his job following media reports of clashes with other
ministers over austerity measures he is trying to push through.
Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Levy said
members of President Dilma Rousseff's government were working
together so the country could grow again.
Levy took a leave of absence until Wednesday, fueling market
rumors he could leave the government. A former International
Monetary Fund official, Levy has family in Washington.
(Reporting by Paul Simao; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Chris Reese)