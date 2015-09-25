SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Spending cuts and a review of how the government spends public resources are key for the Brazilian economy to resume economic growth, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Levy said the government needs to increase the efficiency of obligatory expenditures.