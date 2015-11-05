SAO PAULO Nov 5 Brazil needs a credible national budget to be able to regain market confidence and bolster consumer demand, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event with business leaders in Sao Paulo, Levy said that the government also needs to move ahead with structural reforms to allow for supply to continue expanding in Latin America's top economy.

