RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 17 Brazil's incoming finance
minister Joaquim Levy on Wednesday pledged to cut government
expenses and did not rule out raising taxes, including a
so-called CIDE tax on domestic fuel sales.
In an interview with Globo TV, Levy also said that higher
power generation costs caused by intensive use of thermoelectric
plants should be transferred to consumers rather than subsidized
by the government.
He added "it's too early to say" whether the Treasury will
have to provide financial support to state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, which risks
losing access to capital markets as a result of a widening
corruption scandal involving its projects.
