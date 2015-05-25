(Fixes spelling of word "budget" in headline)

BRASILIA May 25 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday that the size of the budget freeze announced on Friday was "adequate" but expressed concern about the forecast for government revenues this year.

Levy did not participate in a Friday press conference where Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa announced a freeze of 69.9 billion reais in government spending this year. This fueled speculation that the finance minister was not happy with the size of the budget cut. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Alonso Soto; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)