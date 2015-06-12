BRIEF-Legg Mason announces appointments to executive committee
* Appoints Frances Cashman, John Kenney, Patricia Lattin to executive committee
SAO PAULO, June 12 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday the risk of a sovereign downgrade may return if the government fails to make enough progress on efforts to narrow the budget deficit.
In an event in São Paulo, Levy added Brazil's fiscal issues are "structural" and may not be fully fixed by an adjustment plan being implemented by the government this year. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Finning International Inc- to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 5 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: