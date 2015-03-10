Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
BRASILIA, March 10 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday that he is willing to consider a heftier increase in the income tax brackets, in a move that could cost the government billions of dollars in tax revenues this year.
After meeting with Senate president Renan Calheiros, Levy said the government could increase the income tax brackets for the lower wage earners, exempting some of them from the tax.
President Dilma Rousseff in January vetoed an increase of 6.5 percent in the income tax brackets, which would have raised the take-home pay for more middle-class workers.
Congress is expected to decide on the veto on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.