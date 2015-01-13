BRASILIA Jan 13 Any tax increases instated as part of Brazil's push to improve its fiscal accounts will have a "minimum impact" on economic activity, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with reporters in Brasilia, Levy added that bringing the nation's gross debt below 50 percent of gross domestic product was "a positive long-term goal," and expressed confidence that the nation's sovereign credit rating would not suffer a downgrade. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Editing by Franklin Paul)