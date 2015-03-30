SAO PAULO, March 30 Members of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's administration are "strongly confident" that Congress will pass legislation aimed at streamlining spending, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.

Passage of those measures should help the economy resume growth later this year, Levy told reporters on the sidelines of an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Renan Fagalde; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Christian Plumb)