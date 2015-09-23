BRASILIA, Sept 23 Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on Wednesday said the government's efforts to guarantee revenues are key to restore economic growth, and reiterated the need to revisit public spending to meet the country's budget targets.

Brazil's government has proposed tax hikes and spending cuts in recent weeks to plug a widening fiscal gap and avert downgrades from credit ratings agencies. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Silvio Cascione)