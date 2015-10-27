DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
SAO PAULO Oct 27 The Brazilian government is taking all the necessary steps to stabilize national debt trends, a necessary condition to bring back investment into Latin America's largest economy, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden