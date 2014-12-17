(Adds quotes, context)
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 17 Brazil's incoming finance
minister Joaquim Levy on Wednesday vowed to swiftly adjust
fiscal policies by cutting government expenses and possibly
raising taxes, including a so-called CIDE tax on domestic fuel
sales.
Levy said that a "firm and balanced" fiscal adjustment
should have a quick positive impact on economic growth.
"Implementing the necessary measures without taking too long
helps keep jobs," he said in an interview with Globo TV.
Brazil's economy has stagnated this year as domestic and
external problems pile up.
Locally, concern about the country's fiscal policies and a
growing corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras
have been eroding investor and business confidence.
Fears of higher U.S. interest rates, as well as lower
commodities and oil prices, have added pressure to emerging
market economies in general, causing the Russian currency to
tumble this week.
Levy said Brazil needs to increase its domestic savings rate
to "invest more and also to be prepared for a world that is
increasingly turbulent, as has become clear in the past few
days."
He acknowledged that Brazil's inflation should pick up in
coming months due to a number of rises in government-managed
prices, including those of electric power.
Higher power generation costs caused by intensive use of
thermoelectric plants should be transferred to consumers rather
than subsidized by the government, he argued.
Adding to inflation in Brazil is a steep depreciation of the
country's currency, the real, which has lost nearly 15
percent of its value so far this year.
Levy said the government needs to "watch" the behavior of
the currency, but considered normal that investors seek dollars
in moments of heightened global aversion to risk. "There is also
a global trend of a stronger dollar as the U.S. economy grows
faster," he said.
He added "it's too early to say" whether the Treasury will
have to provide financial support to state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, which risks
losing access to capital markets as a result of a widening
corruption scandal involving its projects.
