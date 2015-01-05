(Adds Levy comments and context)
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Jan 5 Brazil's government must make
difficult budget cuts to improve investor confidence and restore
economic growth, the country's new Finance Minister Joaquim Levy
said on Monday.
At his swearing-in ceremony in Brasilia, former treasury
chief Levy said the fiscal adjustments will require the
participation of society as a whole and will involve spending
cuts and possible tax hikes.
"Fiscal balance is indispensable in order to continue
granting opportunities to our people," Levy said. He said that
Brazil would see benefits such as greater business confidence,
better-developed credit markets, higher levels of
entrepreneurship and greater foreign investment.
Levy named his policy-making team at the same event, tapping
former finance ministry official Marcelo Barbosa Saintive to
replace Arno Augustin as Treasury Secretary.
Tarcisio Godoy, a Banco Bradesco executive who worked
previously with Levy in government, will take the No. 2 position
at the finance ministry.
President Dilma Rousseff appointed Levy, a former banker, in
an attempt to calm investors worried over her administration's
heavy intervention in the private sector and deteriorating
economic fundamentals. Levy is a fiscal conservative known for
slashing spending during his 2003-2006 stint at the treasury.
The administration has already announced cuts in subsidies
to public banks, higher interest rates at state development bank
BNDES and limits to pension and unemployment benefits.
On Monday, Levy said those adjustment measures will help
bolster confidence and support investments without the need of
more government aid to certain sectors.
"Brazil has proven to be a resilient economy," Levy told
reporters after his swearing-in ceremony. "We need to give
everyone the same clear rules to lower the anxiety of
businesses."
He said that any tax increases will aim to support the
country's savings rate, which is one of the lowest among the
world's top emerging market nations.
Levy also said the government will simplify the tax regime
and "harmonize" taxes charged on investment instruments to
increase private funding in a market known for the lack of
long-term credit.
Still, many investors remain doubtful that Levy will have
the autonomy to implement the full set of changes needed to
improve the government's accounts.
New Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa on Saturday publicly
recanted his comments that the government planned to modify the
minimum wage adjustment formula. Brazilian media reported that
Rousseff asked Barbosa to change his stance given past promises
made to union leaders.
(Additional reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by
Asher Levine and Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr and Grant
McCool)