RIO DE JANEIRO, March 10 Brazil's economic
growth depends more on the approval of austerity measures needed
to rebuild investor confidence than on a weaker currency,
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told O Globo newspaper.
One day after the Brazilian real tumbled to its
weakest level in more than 10 years, Levy downplayed the notion
that a weak currency is the key to making Latin America's
largest economy grow again.
"The idea that a weaker currency is the big solution to
Brazil is not correct, despite its popularity in some circles,"
he said in an interview published on Tuesday.
The real has lost about 15 percent of its value so far this
year, also hurt by fears that the government lacks political
strength to drive Congress to approve the austerity measures
proposed by Levy and President Dilma Rousseff.
The sharp currency depreciation is likely to fuel inflation,
which is already running at 7.7 percent annually, way above the
official target of 4.5 percent.
The minister noted, however, that the dollar has been
strengthening against most global currencies and not only the
real. The inflation pass-through from the real's recent slump
will be contained as the central bank makes full use of its
monetary tools, he added.
Levy said Brazilians support measures to fight inflation as
much as they support policies to balance the government's
budget.
Fears that the government will have a hard time in getting
austerity measures approved increased after protests erupted in
Brazil's main cities during a nationally televised speech in
which Rousseff appealed to Brazilians to back those policies.
"Most people understand that without a balanced budget we
won't grow," Levy said.
He forecast that the economy, which many analysts expect
will shrink more than 0.5 percent in 2015, may resume growth
later in the year in a quarter-to-quarter comparison as long as
investor confidence returns.
"As the (fiscal) measures take effect, and Congress approves
them, confidence will return," he said. "We need to have a
little patience."
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon)