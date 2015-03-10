(Updates with agreement)

BRASILIA, March 10 The Brazilian government agreed to a larger-than-planned income tax exemption for lower wage earners on Tuesday, avoiding an embarrassing defeat in Congress.

Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said the agreement with Congressional leaders on a sliding scale will cost the government about 6 billion reais ($1.93 billion) in lost tax revenue this year.

President Dilma Rousseff in January vetoed a proposal by Congress to raise the threshold for paying income tax by 6.5 percent, which would have increased take-home pay for more middle-class workers. Her government wanted to limit the tax-exempt bracket increase to 4.5 percent in 2015.

After meeting with Senate President Renan Calheiros and other congressional leaders, Levy agreed to consider a compromise proposal that would exempt more lower-income wage earners from paying tax.

Congress was widely expected to override Rousseff's veto on Wednesday, and Levy went to Congress to seek an agreement that would avoid a defeat for the government.

The sliding scale exempts more of the poor from paying income tax, by raising their bracket by 6.5 percent, while offering a smaller increase of 4.5 percent in the brackets of higher wage earners.

Levy, who became finance minister in January, has engineered higher taxes and cuts to public spending to plug a widening budget deficit and save Brazil from losing its coveted investment-grade rating. ($1 = 3.1033 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jeferson Ribeiro; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler and Ken Wills)