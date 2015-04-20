(Adds Levy comments on inflation, Petrobras and social
NEW YORK, April 20 Brazilian policymakers must
be vigilant to make sure above-target inflation slows and price
expectations remain anchored, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said
on Monday.
"When you talk about 8 percent inflation, that includes the
first three months in Brazil where you have a lot of realignment
of prices," Levy said at an event sponsored by Bloomberg. "The
central bank has to be vigilant, especially as you go through
adjustments so that expectations are anchored at 4.5 percent."
Vigilance has been the key word used by central bank chief
Alexandre Tombini to signal interest rates will continue to rise
to slow inflation that accelerated to above 8 percent in March,
its fastest pace in more than 11 years. The bank has raised its
benchmark Selic rate by 175 basis points since October to 12.75
percent.
Levy said the high inflation rate is hurting the poor and
businesses at a time when Brazil is trying to regain the
confidence of investors to avoid losing its coveted investment
grade credit rating.
He acknowledged investors are worried with transparency
after revelations of corruption at Petrobras, but
said the government will appoint new board members to the
state-run oil company based on technical skills and not
political sway.
Levy said he is confident the government will meet its
primary budget surplus target of 1.2 percent of gross domestic
product this year. To do that, Levy repeated that the government
will limit spending to 2013 levels.
Social security spending should also be monitored to make
sure its does not surpass certain levels, Levy said.
