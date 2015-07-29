By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA, July 29
BRASILIA, July 29 Finance Minister Joaquim
Levy's role as Brazil's dominant economic policymaker is
slipping as he tries to push through unpopular austerity
measures aimed at saving the country's investment grade rating.
In a somber briefing alongside Planning Minister Nelson
Barbosa last week, Levy announced a drastic cut in fiscal
savings targets for this and the next two years, shocking
markets and sparking a sell-off of Brazilian assets.
While it was partly forced by plunging tax revenues, the
less ambitious goals highlighted how Levy's influence inside the
government is being tested by Barbosa, a leftist economist who
argues for a more moderate fiscal adjustment.
To make things worse, Standard & Poor's on Tuesday
threatened to strip Brazil of its coveted investment-grade
rating, raising pressure on President Dilma Rousseff to push for
austerity despite stiff resistance in Congress.
The retreat on the fiscal goals ended Levy's honeymoon with
investors who until recently saw him as the champion of
market-friendly policies, but now doubt he can deliver on
promises to fix past mistakes.
"This is the type of thing that could ruin a love affair,"
said Joao Pedro Ribeiro, an analyst with Nomura in New York.
"The interpretation of what happened is that he (Levy) is much
weaker in the government."
Officials inside the government told Reuters that Levy
remains a powerful figure who enjoys Rousseff's trust, but also
that Barbosa is gaining ground.
While Levy, a former Banco Bradesco asset management
executive, is pushing for aggressive austerity measures to clean
up government finances and bring inflation under control.
Barbosa, who was deputy finance minister in Rousseff's first
four-year term, believes the belt-tightening can be achieved
without suffocating an economy already heading to its worst
recession in 25 years.
"Barbosa has gained clout in this process. It's not that
Levy's influence has diminished, but now he has a stronger
counterpoint," said a senior government lawmaker who is directly
involved in economic policy decisions. "Barbosa is ideologically
closer to Dilma ... they have a close relationship."
Initially, Levy disagreed with the timing of the budget
target cuts, but when the deterioration of public finances
became more evident he conceded and backed Barbosa's proposal to
slash them right away.
OPPOSITES WORKING TOGETHER
Barbosa, like Rousseff, defends the state as an important
driver of economic growth.
Once considered by Rousseff for the finance minister job,
Barbosa has a good working relationship with Levy, but the two
could not be more different.
Barbosa attended The New School for Social Research in New
York, a college known for promoting strong state involvement in
the economy.
Levy is a University of Chicago-trained economist who worked
for the International Monetary Fund and supports a more
orthodox, classical belt-tightening to encourage private
investment.
In a first sign of his rising influence, Barbosa convinced
Rousseff to opt for a more moderate budget cut in May than the
one Levy had proposed. That angered Levy, who skipped the
official announcement in protest, government officials said.
Levy later said a bad flu prevented him from attending the
news conference.
"The pressure for Rousseff to avoid a deeper recession has
strengthened Barbosa's position," said Alex Agostini, chief
economist for Sao Paulo-based Austin Rating, which cut Brazil's
debt rating to junk last week.
"That's undoubtedly negative because it means the government
will not implement the measures needed to put the house in
order."
BATTLES AHEAD
A rebellious Congress is not making Levy's job any easier.
Trying to distance themselves from Rousseff, who is
struggling with record-low approval ratings, lawmakers of the
government's coalition have watered down austerity measures and
passed legislation to bolster spending.
A deepening political crisis stemming from a corruption
scandal at state-run oil giant Petrobras threatens to
spoil Levy's plan to pass a bill that hikes corporate taxes and
offers an amnesty on undeclared assets abroad. Together, they
could bring nearly 40 billion reais ($11.89 billion) in revenue
a year.
Levy has taken the unusual step of leading negotiations with
lawmakers on the tax hike and amnesty package despite public
resistance to austerity from some inside Rousseff's own Workers'
Party.
For those legislative battles, Levy will likely continue to
enjoy the backing of Rousseff, who knows she needs his help with
investors.
"Levy personifies what little credibility Brazil still has
in markets," said Thiago de Aragao, a political strategist with
Arko Advice who worked briefly for the government earlier this
year.
($1 = 3.36 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Kieran Murray)