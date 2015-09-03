BRASILIA, Sept 3 Brazilian Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy on Thursday canceled his trip to the G20 summit in
Turkey to meet with President Dilma Rousseff later in the day, a
finance ministry spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman declined to say what the meeting was about,
but added that Levy is maintaining travel plans for Spain and
France early next week.
The cancellation comes amid market speculation that Levy is
preparing to leave the government after disagreements with other
cabinet members over the 2016 budget bill.
Two government officials earlier on Thursday told Reuters
Levy had no plans to resign and that the last-minute meeting was
called to discuss the budget.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernard Orr)