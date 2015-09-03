(Adds Levy will now attend G20 summit, paragraph 3)
By Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Sept 3 The Brazilian government
dismissed market rumors on Thursday that Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy was quitting because of disagreements over his
austerity plan.
Brazil's currency rebounded from 12-year lows on
news that Levy was staying in the job and attending a budget
meeting with President Dilma Rousseff.
Levy, an orthodox economist who enjoys the trust of
financial markets, canceled a trip to the G20 summit in Turkey
on Thursday to attend the last-minute meeting, on the 2016
budget bill. His office later said he would attend the summit.
"Levy is a valuable minister in this administration who
canceled his trip abroad to attend an important budget
discussion," Institutional Communications Minister Edinho Silva
told Reuters, adding that Levy continued to lead the
government's macro-economic strategy.
Speculation about Levy's departure was not discussed at the
meeting, Rousseff's chief of staff, Aloizio Mercadante, told
reporters.
In an interview published online by El Pais, Levy said to
the Spanish newspaper on Wednesday night: "I have no intention
of leaving the government."
Earlier in the day, the real currency fell as much 1.5
percent against the dollar after newspapers Folha de S.Paulo and
Valor Economico reported that Levy was isolated and frustrated
by a budget bill submitted on Monday.
Fiscal revenue has plummeted as Brazil's economy enters a
severe recession, complicating efforts led by Levy to plug a
widening fiscal gap that has undermined the credibility of
Rousseff's administration among investors.
The budget bill, sent to Congress on Monday, was Brazil's
first-ever to forecast a primary deficit, highlighting Levy's
failure to shore up federal accounts to save the country's
investment-grade rating.
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa, who has gained influence
in economic policy as Levy's austerity agenda makes enemies in
Congress and other ministries, has defended the deficit
projection in recent days as a sign of transparency and realism.
Levy, a University of Chicago-trained economist, disagreed
with Rousseff's decision to propose a budget for next year with
a deficit. He argued for deeper cuts in public spending.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle; Additional
reporting by Bruno Federowski, Brad Haynes and Caroline Stauffer
in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bernard Orr, Dan Grebler and Steve
Orlofsky)