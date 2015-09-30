JGBs edge up as Nikkei fall gives market some breathing room
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday as a slide in Tokyo stocks provided the bond market some breathing room after several days of losses.
SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazil's Congress needs to vote and uphold presidential vetoes averting a surge in public spending, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday.
Lawmakers voted last week to uphold most of those vetoes, but put off key votes including a veto preventing a big salary increase for employees in the judiciary branch of power that threatens President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to narrow a swelling budget deficit.
"The vetoes are very important," Levy told reporters in Brazilia. "Upholding them means less taxes will have to be levied." (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
NEW DELHI, May 12 India's consumer inflation is expected to have eased to a three-month low in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, but with a summer rebound in prospect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep interest rates on hold.