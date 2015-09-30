SAO PAULO, Sept 30 Brazil's Congress needs to vote and uphold presidential vetoes averting a surge in public spending, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers voted last week to uphold most of those vetoes, but put off key votes including a veto preventing a big salary increase for employees in the judiciary branch of power that threatens President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to narrow a swelling budget deficit.

"The vetoes are very important," Levy told reporters in Brazilia. "Upholding them means less taxes will have to be levied." (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)