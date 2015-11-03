(Fixes placement of "with" in fourth paragraph.)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Nov 3 When he became finance minister
10 months ago, Joaquim Levy was an uncomfortable fit in Brazil's
left-leaning government - an orthodox, University of
Chicago-trained economist, a fiscal hawk with an affinity for
cutting spending.
Dogged by speculation over his departure amid vocal
opposition from the ruling Workers' Party, Levy and his boss
President Dilma Rousseff have told officials and lawmakers he is
staying to see an unpopular fiscal austerity plan get through
Congress, according to sources in the government and party.
After that, he may be gone, either because he is pushed out
or leaves on his own volition, they say. But the mission he was
hired for by Rousseff - to help restore Brazil's credibility
with investors and fix past mistakes - will be at least
partially fulfilled.
"It will be too costly for Levy to leave now," said a senior
Workers' Party lawmaker who has spoken with Levy and Rousseff
about the minister's situation. "He will try to pass most of the
package and very likely leave after that next year. He is very
frustrated and under a lot of pressure."
Levy, who was compelled to publicly state last week that he
was not quitting, declined to comment for this article.
Rousseff believes that firing Levy now could deepen what is
expected to be Brazil's longest recession since the 1930s and
would scare off some investors who see him as the only credible
figure in her economic team, a presidential aide said.
"Levy doesn't want to leave and Rousseff doesn't want to
fire him now," said the aide, who asked for anonymity to speak
freely. "But the constant speculation around his resignation and
friendly fire from within the party make the situation
increasingly unsustainable."
One Workers Party insider suggests that party leadership can
hold its nose just long enough for that plan to be approved in
Congress some time next year.
"Levy proposed an adjustment plan and he needs to lead that
to its completion," said Jose Mentor, a veteran party lawmaker.
"After that, we will decide what to do."
INTERNECINE STRIFE
Levy has sought to reduce the government deficit with cuts
in spending and social benefits while raising taxes. It has not
been enough to generate budget savings due to resistance to his
plan in Congress, prompting Standard & Poor's to strip Brazil of
its prized investment-grade credit rating. Other rating agencies
threaten to follow suit if the accounts do not improve.
The fiscal austerity plan still requires congressional
approval of additional measures next year, including Levy's
proposal to revive a hated tax on financial transactions called
the CPMF to make up for falling revenues.
The question is: can Levy, 54, withstand the pressure that
long?
After party leaders spoke publicly about the need to replace
him a few weeks ago, saying he had an "expiry date," Levy
complained privately to Rousseff, according to the presidential
aide.
Markets dropped sharply on speculation that Levy had
resigned, adding to uncertainty about Rousseff's own future as
the unpopular leader faces calls for her impeachment for
allegedly disguising a growing deficit in the run-up to her
re-election last year.
To calm markets and get the Worker's Party to knuckle down
and vote for Levy's belt-tightening proposals, former president
and party founder Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, one of his fiercest
critics, publicly endorsed him at a party meeting.
But then there's Levy's struggle within the cabinet, in
which he is seen losing influence to Planning Minister Nelson
Barbosa, a 45-year-old economist who shares many of Rousseff's
leftist ideals of social inclusion and advocates a more gradual
adjustment in the government's accounts.
Lack of coordination between the two top players in the
economic team, as well as their different ideas and styles, have
complicated negotiations on the passage of measures in Congress.
"One minister will say one thing and then you hear something
else from the other," said Ricardo Barros, a congressman from
the allied Progress Party who is reviewing the 2016 budget bill.
"When Levy puts his foot on the brakes, Barbosa steps on the
accelerator."
BRINGING BACK MEIRELLES?
An abrupt exit by Levy would likely deeply unsettle
financial markets, but the degree of disruption would depend on
his successor.
Markets would welcome the appointment of the former central
bank chief under Lula, Henrique Meirelles. But they would likely
balk at the prospect of Barbosa, who some investors regard as
partly responsible for derailing Latin America's largest economy
during Rousseff's first term by doling out tens of billions of
dollars in subsidies to businesses and helping create today's
deficit.
The more politically-seasoned Barbosa, who favors a larger
state role in the economy, is the preferred choice of many
members of the Workers' Party.
Lula himself has floated the name of Meirelles as Levy's
possible replacement, lawmakers close to the former president
told Reuters. A spokesman for Lula said he could not confirm
that was the case.
"Markets would accept Meirelles. He has a very pragmatic
approach to economic policy," said Jankiel Santos, chief
economist with Haitong in Sao Paulo.
But then there's the question of whether Meirelles would
even want the job. Economists who worked with him at the central
bank doubt that he would want to work under Rousseff, with whom
he clashed repeatedly when both served in the Lula
administration.
Meirelles declined to comment for this story.
By Alonso Soto
Gardner and Mary Milliken)