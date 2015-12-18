BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy told the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo #that the end of this legislative year gives him more options for the future, comments that the newspaper interpreted as a sign Levy might quit.

Speculation about Levy's possible resignation has increased since a credit rating downgrade by Fitch this week. Asked when he plans to leave, Levy told Estado "I'd say the end of the legislative year gives me more options." He added that his path now is one of "interior peace."

In a separate interview with newspaper O Globo, Levy said he would stay in the ministry as long as the government signals it will implement needed economic reforms.

"Look, I've been talking about reforms for years. The fiscal year, the legislative year are over, right? It is evident my permanence will depend on an indication of reforms, or an indication of willingness to do them. That is very important," Levy was quoted as saying in O Globo.

Levy has suffered a series of defeats since he took office this year and tried to implement an aggressive fiscal adjustment plan, in an effort to head off a widening deficit that could reach 10 percent of GDP next year.

Brazil's overall budget deficit, which includes interest payments, soared to 9.5 percent of GDP in October from 5 percent in the same month a year ago. That compares to a deficit of 4 percent in Mexico.

Brazilian media have seen Planning minister Nelson Barbosa as a potential substitute for Levy. Newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said the replacement might come as soon as Friday, without saying citing sources for the information. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, editing by Larry King)