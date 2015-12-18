BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazilian Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy told the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo #that the
end of this legislative year gives him more options for the
future, comments that the newspaper interpreted as a sign Levy
might quit.
Speculation about Levy's possible resignation has increased
since a credit rating downgrade by Fitch this week.
Asked when he plans to leave, Levy told Estado "I'd say the end
of the legislative year gives me more options." He added that
his path now is one of "interior peace."
In a separate interview with newspaper O Globo, Levy said he
would stay in the ministry as long as the government signals it
will implement needed economic reforms.
"Look, I've been talking about reforms for years. The fiscal
year, the legislative year are over, right? It is evident my
permanence will depend on an indication of reforms, or an
indication of willingness to do them. That is very important,"
Levy was quoted as saying in O Globo.
Levy has suffered a series of defeats since he took office
this year and tried to implement an aggressive fiscal adjustment
plan, in an effort to head off a widening deficit that could
reach 10 percent of GDP next year.
Brazil's overall budget deficit, which includes interest
payments, soared to 9.5 percent of GDP in October from 5 percent
in the same month a year ago. That compares to a deficit of 4
percent in Mexico.
Brazilian media have seen Planning minister Nelson Barbosa
as a potential substitute for Levy. Newspaper Folha de S. Paulo
said the replacement might come as soon as Friday, without
saying citing sources for the information.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione, editing by Larry King)