(Adds comments from new finance minister, real futures and
Moody's statement)
By Lisandra Paraguassu and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff named leftist economist and close aid Nelson Barbosa to
replace fiscally conservative Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on
Friday, signaling a dramatic break with the deficit-cutting
policies her administration has pursued for most of this year.
Barbosa, who was the planning minister, has been one of the
strongest opponents of an aggressive austerity drive that Levy
led in an attempt to regain the confidence of investors in an
economy mired in its worst recession in a quarter of a century.
Levy's exit had been expected after Fitch this week became
the second ratings agency to strip Latin America's largest
economy of its coveted investment grade.
Faced with the threat of impeachment by her opponents,
Rousseff has watered down Levy's push for austerity, the latest
sign that she could abandon market-friendly policies to gain
support from her leftist allies in Congress.
Levy, who had been in his post for nearly a year, clashed
repeatedly with Rousseff over budget cuts that he sought to
improve the country's fiscal health.
In his first comments to the press, however, Barbosa said
the government was committed to shoring up the country's
finances with new fiscal savings measures.
"The focus of economic policy continues to be fiscal
stability, which is what we need for the economy to recover,"
Barbosa said. "Our commitment to fiscal stability remains the
same."
Barbosa is considered a leftist economist in much the same
vein as Rousseff and his appointment will be interpreted as a
return of the policies blamed by critics for sinking Brazil's
economy into recession this year.
"Markets will react negatively because of the good
reputation of the departing minister," said Alberto Ramos, a
senior economist with Goldman Sachs in New York.
"And also out of fear that Levy's replacement will signal a
shift back to fiscal populism."
Before the announcement, speculation that Levy was leaving
weakened the real more than 1 percent and pushed down the
benchmark Bovespa stock index 3 percent to end the day
at its lowest since April of 2009. The real futures
showed the currency weakened another 1.0 percent after the
confirmation that Barbosa was taking over the ministry.
Moody's Investor Services said in statement that Levy's exit
could hinder efforts to improve Brazil's public finances.
Moody's, the only of the three major rating agencies keeping
Brazil on investment grade, has warned it could downgrade the
country to junk in coming months.
Barbosa, a former finance ministry official during
Rousseff's first term, has pushed for more flexible budget
targets, although he has reiterated Brazil should take measures
to stabilize its growing public debt.
The Fitch downgrade this week, though widely expected,
reflected the sharp reversal in Brazil's economic fortunes.
The departure of Levy, who has held the post since January,
could hinder the approval of several measures such as the
revival of a controversial financial transaction tax, known as
CPMF, aimed at heading off a full-blown fiscal crisis that has
scared investors.
Barbosa is closely associated with the same school of
thought that Rousseff subscribes to, which is known in Brazil as
developmentalism and which defends high government spending and
intervention to protect industries from foreign competition.
A graduate of The New School for Social Research, a
U.S.-based college known for its leftist economics teachings,
Barbosa was one of the main economic advisers to Rousseff and
the architect of her successful low-cost housing program, called
"Minha Casa Minha Vida" (My House, My Life). Rousseff has been
in office since 2011.
In a year-end breakfast with reporters earlier on Friday,
Levy criticized the government lack of clarity in economic
policy and urged policymakers to seek deeper reforms.
"We need clarity from the government to remove uncertainties
and return to growth," Levy said. "The downgrade was a warning
call and we have the capacity to change our path."
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Frances Kerry)