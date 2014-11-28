BRASILIA Nov 27 Incoming finance minister
Joaquim Levy faces tough hurdles, including resistance from
within the ruling party, as he sets out to restore order to
Brazil's messy public accounts, regain investor confidence and
get a stagnant economy moving again.
The fiscal conservative picked by President Dilma Rousseff
after her narrow re-election will have to deal with a budget
that leaves little room for substantial cuts, and fierce
opposition to austerity measures from within the ruling Workers'
Party.
Party leftists oppose any belt-tightening that could
threaten the expansion of social programs that lifted millions
of Brazilians out of poverty in the last decade.
Levy's biggest challenge will be to convince skeptical
investors that Brazil has a viable plan to balance its books and
avert the threat of another credit rating downgrade next year.
In his first comments on Thursday, Levy said the new
economic team is already looking at ways to cut public spending
and he announced more realistic fiscal savings targets that
those missed by outgoing Finance Minister Guido Mantega.
Markets welcomed Rousseff's surprise move to set ideology
aside and put a fiscal hawk in charge of Brazil's finances, but
investors were disappointed Levy did not announce specific
measures.
"We are moving in the right direction, but we want more
concrete steps," said Marzo Bernardi, who manages 34 billion
reais ($13.20 billion) in assets for Western Asset in Brazil.
"Levy is an orthodox. He will go over the accounts with a
magnifying glass. But he needs to take tough decisions and raise
taxes to increase revenues if he wants to achieve even his more
realistic fiscal savings target of 1.2 percent next year."
Levy said the government will work with a primary surplus
target, or government revenue minus spending before debt
payments, of 1.2 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in
2015. But he will seek to raise that to at least 2 percent of
GDP in 2016 and 2017.
Although some investors doubt Levy will have enough freedom
to make painful spending cuts, others see his appointment as
proof Rousseff is ready to adopt orthodox policies after last
month's close election that reflected widespread discontent with
the country's economic performance.
TAX HIKES INEVITABLE
Years of heavy public spending and dozens of tax breaks for
industries have eaten into Brazil's finances and the country
risks posting its first primary budget deficit in nearly two
decades.
To stanch the fiscal bleeding Levy will have to rely heavily
on tax increases. Discretionary spending, where the government
can make cuts, accounts for only 10 percent of the budget and
includes many of the social programs that Rousseff has vowed not
to touch.
A tax on gasoline and other fuels, known as CIDE, could be
reintroduced, and taxes levied on manufactured goods raised to
bolster revenues. A crackdown on fraud in pension and
unemployment benefits is also planned, government officials told
Reuters.
But even those hikes may not be enough for the government to
reach its more moderate savings goal next year, experts say.
Investors agree Levy needs a multi-year fiscal adjustment
plan that details exactly how Brazil will bring back the
sizeable budget surpluses that made it a Wall Street darling.
"A medium-term fiscal plan will allow Brazil to gently
return to the right path by prioritizing spending and revenue
mobilization in a rational way, while at the same time beginning
to meet overall fiscal targets rather than missing them," said
Jan Dehn, head of research at London-based Ashmore, with over
$71 billion under management.
Investors expect to see two years of fiscal tightening to
regain market confidence and overcome the risk of credit rating
agencies stripping Brazil of its coveted investment grade.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil to its lowest invest-grade
rating in March.
But they doubt the new economic team will be able to tackle
the major reforms that Brazil needs to restore solid growth,
such as overhauling the complex tax system and reducing labor
market regulation, because they would not get through Congress.
Until such reforms, Brazil will grow well below its
potential, crawling ahead at a rate of less than 2 or 3 percent
a year, said Fabio Knijnik, managing director of K2 Capital
wealth fund in Sao Paulo.
In the meantime, investors hope Levy's policies will avoid a
fiscal disaster and gain time with the credit agencies.
"What investors are particularly worried about is the risk
of a ratings downgrade and one thing this does is give a bit of
breathing space, let the ratings agencies know they have people
who are credible in office," said Robert Davis, senior portfolio
manager at ING Investment Management.
"But ultimately they need to follow through with action, and
that's the case with all emerging markets - India, Indonesia."
(1 US dollar = 2.5760 Brazilian real)
(Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro
and Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Editing by Frances Kerry)