SAO PAULO, March 30 The Brazilian government is seeking to put social expenses that are mandated by the Constitution on a sustainable trajectory for the years to come, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.

The governmment's ability to implement proactive spending policies to revive economic growth and create jobs, known more commonly as countercyclical policies, "is over," Levy said at an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Additional reporting by Renan Fagalde; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)