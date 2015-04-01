(Adds Senate vote on state debt delayed a week)
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, March 31 Brazil is prepared to raise
taxes, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Tuesday, to shore
up investor confidence and preserve its investment grade credit
rating as the country's economy moves closer to recession.
Brazil hiked import, fuel and financial taxes in January to
raise 20.6 billion reais (US$7.7 billion) this year and balance
accounts. Despite the increases, some of which
took effect on Feb. 1, tax revenues have fallen behind
expectations.
"We're monitoring tax revenues and will take measures if
needed to avoid any risk that tax collections are not sufficient
for our target," Levy told a Senate hearing as he sought support
for austerity measures.
Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 2.3 billion reais
($721 million) in February, central bank data showed, compared
with forecasts by analysts' in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 billion
reais surplus.
President Dilma Rousseff is faced with pulling government
finances out of the red without imposing further hardships on
Brazil's middle class and businesses.
Rousseff started her second term in January with a concerted
effort to stave off a credit rating downgrade after years of
lavish spending failed to spur growth.
The primary budget deficit in the 12 months through February
rose to 0.7 percent of GDP, drifting further away from Levy's
target for a 1.2 percent surplus.
The primary budget balance represents revenues versus
expenditures before interest payments, and serves as a measure
of the country's ability to repay its debt.
Overall, when including interest payments, Brazil's budget
deficit swelled to 7.34 percent of gross domestic product (GDP),
the highest since at least 2002. GDP measures the value of all
good and services produced in a country.
Since taking office in January, Levy has limited spending
while raising taxes to help close the fiscal gap. Many of his
proposals require congressional approval, and lawmakers in
Rousseff's loose governing coalition have sought to water them
down or block what they say will hurt workers and businesses.
Senators also threatened to vote on a bill on Tuesday that
would force the government to lower interest rates within 30
days on state and municipal debts with the national treasury,
giving governors and mayors more money for investment.
Levy said this would cost the government about 3 billion
reais this year. He warned that without fiscal austerity, Brazil
risked losing its investment-grade status.
Senators delayed the vote until next week due to lack of
quorum.
The central bank expects Brazil's public debt to increase to
62 percent of GDP at end-2015, up from 60.9 percent in February.
