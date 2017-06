SAO PAULO, April 10 The Brazilian government will continue to take steps to bolster domestic consumption and ensure the competitiveness of local industries, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Mantega also reiterated that the government stands ready to take additional measures to prevent Brazil's currency, the real, from strengthening too much against the U.S. dollar.

He did not offer any specifics on what those steps might entail.