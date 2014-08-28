GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls more than 3 pct; S&P 500 turns lower
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
BRASILIA Aug 28 The Brazilian economy should recover more rapidly in 2015 and produce a larger primary budget surplus than in 2014, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters after delivering the 2015 budget bill to Congress, Mantega said that a stronger economy should help increase tax revenues and bolster the government's finances next year. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
CHICAGO, April 19 An Illinois judge said on Wednesday he will rule later this month on whether to temporarily halt how the state distributes funds for public schools after lawyers for Chicago’s cash-strapped school system argued the current funding formula is racially discriminatory.