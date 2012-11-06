BRASILIA Nov 6 Brazil's government may exclude up to 42 billion reais ($20.7 billion) in public spending from the calculation of this year's primary budget surplus, but the exact amount will only be decided later, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday.

The use of an alternative set of rules to calculate the primary budget surplus will likely allow President Dilma Rousseff's government to meet its most-watched barometer of fiscal discipline after tax revenues fell short of expectations.